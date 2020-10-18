As Iran arms embargo expires, Gantz vows to curb Iran's expansion

Defense Minister vows to do 'whatever is necessary' to prevent Iran from expanding across the Middle East, as arms embargo expires.

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) vowed Sunday afternoon that Israel will not permit Iran to take advantage of the expiration of the arms embargo against Tehran, adding that he will use “whatever measures necessary” to block Iranian expansionism.

“With the expiration of the arms embargo on Iran today, we must be stronger and more determined than ever. Iran has never been an Israeli problem, but, first and foremost, a global and regional problem,” Gantz tweeted Sunday.

“As defense minister, I will continue to take whatever measures necessary, together with our partners, old and new, to prevent Iranian expansion and armament. All countries should get on board this important effort.”