IDF General: If Hezbollah attacks, it will be a nasty war

General insists that while peace with Gulf states has huge potential for geo-strategic change, sovereignty plan could secure Israel's future

Ben Caspit talks with Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Gershon, who was one of the only IDF generals to express support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s settlement-annexation plan.

The latter was subsequently abandoned for the sake of the normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The decorated general insists that while peace with Gulf states has huge potential for geo-strategic change, implementing Israeli sovereignty over towns in Judea and Samaria could secure the country’s future for a hundred years and more and guarantee that future generations of Israelis won’t need to deal with a hostile entity to the east.