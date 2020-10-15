Once again, almost a million registered unemployed

Over a quarter of a million people registered as new jobseekers during the current lockdown.

According to updated figures from the Employment Agency, 5,009 people registered as new jobseekers in the last day alone.

Since the beginning of the current closure that commenced just before Rosh Hashanah, 256,620 people have registered as new jobseekers, among them 223,617 who were sent on unpaid leave (who are legally required to register as jobseekers even if there is a possibility that they will return to their former places of employment).

For 178,509 of the new jobseekers, this was the second time or more that they had registered since the outbreak of the pandemic in the spring.

As such, there are now a total of 974,081 unemployed in Israel, of whom 622,704 are on unpaid leave.