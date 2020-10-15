Batsheva, the sister of the bride at last night's wedding in Givat Ze'ev that was stopped by police, spoke on 103FM about the police entering their home during the incident that took place last night.

The sister, who shared details of the incident, claimed it was not a mass gathering and everything was done according to state guidelines.

Batsheva said the incident started when two policewomen came to their house: "They really came to do their work and I appreciate it, very nice, this isn't not against the State or the Israel Police, for sure not. They did their job, but she came in and took pictures on her private phone, not with a police camera, she went into a private house that legally I don't know if it's something she's allowed to do at all without a warrant or anything and start filming. My mom moved the camera away, she didn't push or spit; every time I hear something new. Spit or push? There was no such thing. The policewoman pushed my mother, yes. It's amazing how the story changes."

Then, she says, the policewoman did not turn or talk to her mother. "Nothing; she went out and ordered six police cars, ordered Border Police, saying 'there's violence against a policewoman going on here', and that's where all the mess started." She stressed "we did everything according to instructions, I don't know what you saw in the videos and what the Israeli police came and said. We made the event, we put my brother at the entrance, it's just the nuclear family. We're a family of 13 kids, okay? We have two yards, both front and back."

According to her, and despite the claims of the DJ who was present at the wedding, there were only 20 people present, "No more and I won't back down from this, no more. This is a religious wedding and you know where the DJ sat? Inside; he didn't see anyone in the house, no one entered. We sat one table for women, one table for the household members. My sister, my sister-in-law. Let's see videos, show me where there were 60-70 people, someone even said a hundred, maybe there were more? My father tried in every way possible to prevent it? In every way possible there was no one to talk to, from the moment they entered. I'm not a religious girl and I want them to hear I'm not a religious person but for the first time in my life I saw what real hatred is for the haredim, yes for the first time in my life I saw such a thing - yes, just because they're haredim."

At the end of the difficult incident her sister, the bride, "went out and ran away and fainted and vomited but we didn't give up, and brought her back and I can say that all the videos you see of people unrelated to the family are outsiders who came because of the video, they just came to be there. My feeling is the event could have ended nicely and honorably. Batsheva added that she "isn't looking for guilty parties. I can say that an entire family has been wronged, I have a sister who's a special education girl, my little brothers are all having anxiety; until 4 in the morning they sat and weren't able to sleep."

In conclusion, she said: "I'm not against anyone, I love the people of Israel, that is how I grew up in my house. I didn't grow up in a house of hatred, I grew up in a house where everyone can come in and loves everyone, that's what we know. There's one thing we don't know, there's no Right or Left in the house, there's love in the house and it's sad."