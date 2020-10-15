Yesha Council Chairman attacks Trump and Netanyahu

Yesha Council head says US President Trump 'may have been misled, deceived; I have no idea.'

Yesha Council head David Elhayani today in a Knesset Channel interview attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over his close ties with the U.S. government: "Our prime minister today, Binyamin Netanyahu, to me is more of a U.S. nobleman," he said.

He said he "acts like the governor of the 51st state of the United States and the President of the United States is his president. It's time for us to have a strong Rightist leader who can speak up."

Asked who deserves to be the leader of the Israeli Right in place of Netanyahu, Elhayani replied: "I'm a Likudnik and in the Likud I'll remain, but I think it's time to replace the prime minister."

He also said he is not worried over the question of whether President Trump wins the U.S. presidential election.

"I won't miss Trump," Elhayani said. "Whoever delineates the borders of a Palestinian state and endangers the existence of the State of Israel, I don't consider him a friend of mine.

"He may have been misled, deceived; I have no idea," he added.