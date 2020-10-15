Gal Gadot's key to happiness: 'Modeh Ani' - thanking G-d

"Every morning I wake up and step out of bed and I say, ‘Thank you for everything, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.’ ”

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, known for starring in Wonder Woman, explained in an interview with Vanity Fair that, upon waking up every morning, she says the traditional "modeh ani" prayer.

Asked how she manages to stay so happy, the movie star said, "I am lucky."

“I say thank you every morning. In the Jewish culture there’s a prayer that you’re supposed to say every time you wake up in the morning to thank G-d for, you know, keeping you alive and dadadada.



“You say ‘modeh ani,’ which means ‘I give thanks,’ ” she said. “So every morning I wake up and step out of bed and I say, ‘Thank you for everything, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.’ ”

“Nothing is to be taken for granted.”