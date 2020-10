Report: Sudan decides to advance normalization with Israel The Sudanese Sovereignty Council has reportedly decided to promote a normalization agreement with Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Israel-Sudan The Sudanese Sovereignty Council has decided to promote a normalization agreement with Israel, i24NEWS reported. Yesterday, Sudanese media reported that the United States had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to erase Sudan from the list of pro-terrorism countries. Among the steps that Sudan was required to approve as part of the ultimatum was also an agreement with Israel.



