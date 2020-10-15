Poll: 83% of Orthodox Jews intend to vote for Trump

Only 13% of Orthodox Jews say they will vote for Biden, according to poll.

A solid majority of US Orthodox Jews say they will support President Trump for re-election this November, according to a national poll commissioned by Ami Magazine and released on Wednesday.

The poll, which included 1,000 respondents identifying as Orthodox Jewish potential US voters, found that 83% of Orthodox Jews intend to vote for Trump, while only 13% say they will vote for Biden.

4% are still undecided, according to the poll.

The poll also found that a majority - 76% - of respondents found the way Trump to be covered in the media as unfair.

A Pew Research poll released on Tuesday which included 10,543 US registered voters, on the other hand, found that 70% of those identifying as Jewish, this without separating respondents into Orthodox, Conservative, Reform and unafilliated, said they would vote for Biden, while only 27% said they would vote for Trump.