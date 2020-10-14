Minister Yuli Edelstein expresses optimism over decline in coronavirus infection rates, but warns 'Not everyone is adhering to the rules.'

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) visited the Binyamin district in Samaria Wednesday, and met with Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz at the Psagot Winery north of Jerusalem.

During the visit, Edelstein spoke with reporters about the ongoing lockdown, and the accompanying decline in the number of new coronavirus diagnoses.

"The numbers are encouraging, but we need to keep in mind that we're still discovering about 3,000 new infections a day during this lockdown. In other words, there are still infections happening during the lockdown. And, unfortunately, that can be explained because even in areas where [activity] is permitted, people aren't adhering to the rules."

Edelstein also said that the lockdown would be gradually ended, over the course of multiple stages.

"It is very irritating. But remember that if we reach a state of anarchy where everyone takes the law into his or her own hands, we will push the state into an economic catastrophe, a social catastrophe, and a health catastrophe."



In response to a question from Arutz Sheva, Edelstein said the government may consider appointing a national public relations official to convey the importance of coronavirus restrictions and to explain the reasoning behind them.

"We understand that there is a need for transparency for the public."