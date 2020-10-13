

Democrats will use court-packing to destroy the Constitution The plan to "pack" the Supreme Court has more insidious consequences than you might think at first glance. Op-ed. Mark Langfan ,

US government US Supreme Court judges With the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court of the United States(SCOTUS), the Democrats have gone wild and are threatening to increase the number of Supreme Court justices if on the coming Election Day they manage to win all three elected branches of government: the Presidency, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. The Democrats have used the possible overturning of Obamacare as their rallying cry to skewer Judge Barrett and the Republicans. But there is an inherent contradiction in their hysterical threats to “pack the court,” the term used for adding additional justices to the current number of nine. The Democrats can only “pack the court” - add more justices - if they attain a majority of both the House and Senate, and win the Presidency. But, if the Democrats control all three elected branches, they can pass any legislation they want without that, including “super ObamaCare,” totally socialized medicine, unlimited immigration and anything their hearts desire. So why would they need to pack the Supreme Court? If they can legislate anything they want, from trans-gender rights to adding two democratically assured states and the consequent four extra Democrat party senators, what is the purpose of controlling the Judiciary? The answer is that they don’t want to stop at “legislation,” they want a judicial revolution that destroys the Constitution and ends the United States as we know it.That is, they want to be sure no legislation they pass can be declared unconstitutonal by the court. The only rational reason for the Democrats to pack the Supreme Court is if they plan to enact legislation that a nine-member Supreme Court would find unconstitutional. What the Democrats want is a Supreme Court that rubber-stamps any legislation they pass or interprets it the way the Democrats want. The Democrats will be able to strip the current Supreme Court of its sacred Constitutionally vested power to rein-in the three elected governmental branches, thereby ushering in a governmental revolution. The Democrats are constantly accusing President Trump of wanting to become a dictator, but the reality of "packing the court" is that the Democrats can execute a non-violent insidious coup d’état that will destroy the Constitution and with it, the United States itself.

A "packed" Supreme Court can allow extreme left and even communist interpretations of the law in the name of “doing justice.”

And that's not all. Another reason the Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court is so that it “interprets” laws the Democrats pass in a manner that is politically deniable to the Democrats. For example, the Democrats could not overtly pass an education bill that explicitly mandates a school sports team allowing originally male trans-gender athletes to participate in women’s sports and use underage women’s showers and locker rooms. With control of all three elected government branches, they could pass a law to that effect, but the American electorate would vote them out of office. So, instead of openly passing something they know they will bring about voter revenge, the Democrats want to empower the packed Supreme Court to interpret the law in a manner that the Democrats were afraid to do overtly and allow them to claim “plausible deniability.” This isn’t democratic governmental transparency; it is Democratic party government tyranny. The public can’t un-elect a Supreme Court Justice because Supreme Court appointments are life-time appointments. A "packed" Supreme Court can allow extreme left and even communist interpretations of the law in the name of “doing justice.” And the final reason the Democrats are trying to road-block the Judge Barrett nomination is that they think the current election will end up at the Supreme Court, and they need a divided court to help Joe Biden steal the election, or to create such election chaos that Nancy Pelosi is installed as president. This is a pure power grab by the Democrats to steal the election by paralyzing the normal governmental checks and balances. The entire Democratic plan is to destroy the heart of the constitutional system of checks and balances, and replace it with a corrupt one-party system that will destroy this country beyond any hope of recovery. A vote for Democrats is a vote to destroy democracy and the United States of America. Mark Langfan is Chairman of Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI) and specializes in security issues, has created an original educational 3d Topographic Map System of Israel to facilitate clear understanding of the dangers facing Israel and its water supply. It has been studied by US lawmakers and can be seen at www.marklangfan.com.



top