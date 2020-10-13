Democrats will use court-packing to destroy the Constitution

The only rational reason for the Democrats to pack the Supreme Court is if they plan to enact legislation that a nine-member Supreme Court would find unconstitutional. What the Democrats want is a Supreme Court that rubber-stamps any legislation they pass or interprets it the way the Democrats want.
The Democrats will be able to strip the current Supreme Court of its sacred Constitutionally vested power to rein-in the three elected governmental branches, thereby ushering in a governmental revolution. The Democrats are constantly accusing President Trump of wanting to become a dictator, but the reality of "packing the court" is that the Democrats can execute a non-violent insidious coup d’état that will destroy the Constitution and with it, the United States itself.
A "packed" Supreme Court can allow extreme left and even communist interpretations of the law in the name of “doing justice.”
And that's not all. Another reason the Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court is so that it “interprets” laws the Democrats pass in a manner that is politically deniable to the Democrats.
For example, the Democrats could not overtly pass an education bill that explicitly mandates a school sports team allowing originally male trans-gender athletes to participate in women’s sports and use underage women’s showers and locker rooms. With control of all three elected government branches, they could pass a law to that effect, but the American electorate would vote them out of office. So, instead of openly passing something they know they will bring about voter revenge, the Democrats want to empower the packed Supreme Court to interpret the law in a manner that the Democrats were afraid to do overtly and allow them to claim “plausible deniability.”
This isn’t democratic governmental transparency; it is Democratic party government tyranny. The public can’t un-elect a Supreme Court Justice because Supreme Court appointments are life-time appointments. A "packed" Supreme Court can allow extreme left and even communist interpretations of the law in the name of “doing justice.”
And the final reason the Democrats are trying to road-block the Judge Barrett nomination is that they think the current election will end up at the Supreme Court, and they need a divided court to help Joe Biden steal the election, or to create such election chaos that Nancy Pelosi is installed as president. This is a pure power grab by the Democrats to steal the election by paralyzing the normal governmental checks and balances.
The entire Democratic plan is to destroy the heart of the constitutional system of checks and balances, and replace it with a corrupt one-party system that will destroy this country beyond any hope of recovery. A vote for Democrats is a vote to destroy democracy and the United States of America.