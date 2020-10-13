Lockdown likely to be eased next week - except in areas with high infection rates

Israel's Coronavirus Czar to push for keeping full lockdown in place in areas with high infection rates, easing lockdown elsewhere.

A meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet slated for Tuesday afternoon is expected to be pushed off until this Thursday, over a lack of data clearly establishing whether the ongoing lockdown has led to the kind of drop off in coronavirus infection rates hoped for by the Israeli Health Ministry.

The Coronavirus Cabinet had been expected to deliberate on the Health Ministry’s plan to gradually reduce lockdown restrictions over a period of four months, starting next week.

When the Coronavirus Cabinet does convene, it is expected to approve plans to lift the 1,000-meter limit on non-essential travel, starting next Sunday, and to permit most private sector businesses to operate.

Coronavirus Czar Ronni Gamzu is backing plans to reintroduce differential restrictions, based on the ‘traffic light plan’; reducing restrictions in areas with lower levels of infection – “green” and “yellow” communities – while maintaining the full lockdown in areas with high infection rates (“red” and orange” towns and cities).

If implemented Gamzu’s plan would see a number of haredi population centers remain under full lockdown, including Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit, Beitar Illit, parts of Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, Elad, and Rechasim.