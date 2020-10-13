Coronavirus infection rate continues to decline

Percentage of positive tests continues to fall, number of serious patients also declining as government mulls gradual end to lockdown.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition continues to decline, as Israel’s nationwide lockdown continues into its fourth week.

According to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning, 3,097 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 295,037.

Once again, new recoveries outpaced newly diagnosed cases, with 3,537 new recoveries on Monday, with a total of 241,764 patients recovering since the pandemic began.

There are currently 51,250 known active cases of the virus in Israel, including 1,483 hospitalized patients.

Of those, 801 are in serious condition, with a further 274 in moderate condition. There are 242 patients on respirators as of Tuesday morning.

The number of patients in serious condition fell sharply Tuesday, dropping from 827 on Monday and 846 on Sunday.

In addition, the percentage of tests which came back positive continues to decline, falling to 7.0% Monday, down from 7.7% Sunday, 7.4% Saturday, and 8.4% Friday.

The Coronavirus Cabinet is set to convene Tuesday afternoon to deliberate on the implementation of the Health Ministry’s plan for a gradual exit from the lockdown.