All Jews must express gratitude to the greatest friend that the Jewish people have ever had in the White House. Opinion.

As the Presidential elections in America are looming, and Donald J Trump finds himself trailing the opposition, I have launched a campaign entitled “JEWISH DEMOCRATS FOR TRUMP - It’s INCUMBENT Upon Us to Keep The INCUMBENT! A Man Of ACTION: He Ain’t ‘biden’ His Time!” (see photo; Artwork by Graphic Artist neighbor, friend and staunch Trump supporter Orly Steinberg)

I am puzzled as to how any Jew could vote for the opposition considering President Trump’s great achievements for America and for Israel. All Jews must give “HaKarat HaTov” (Expression of Gratitude) and say “Thank You” to the greatest friend that the Jewish people have EVER had in the White House, by pulling the lever for Donald Trump on November 3rd.

Perceiving that most Jews are still registered Democrats, I am focusing my attention on Jewish Democrats who should “be made more aware of the facts.” To protect America and Israel, accomplishments and achievements must be placed at a higher value than a candidate’s rhetoric when casting one’s ballot.

I have never switched my affiliation from the Democratic Party - although my views have been much more closely aligned with the Republican Party for many years - so that I am able to criticize certain Democratic Party ideologies as a Party member.

Over the years, I have partnered with Dr. Joe Frager in Jewish activism, as we accompanied Governor Mike Huckabee to Israel on many occasions, including arranging for him to address the Knesset several times, and was instrumental in enabling commentator Glenn Beck’s presentations in Israel, including addressing the Knesset in the summer of 2011. My wife Drora and I served as the Chairpersons of the Israel Day Concert in Central Park - the Concert With A Message - for 14 years, held annually, immediately following the Salute to Israel Parade - galvanizing the Jewish people to call for the Unification of Jerusalem, as the eternal capital of Israel - NEVER to be divided, and never relinquishing any part of our sovereign Land.

During the 2008 presidential elections, I coined the slogan “Say CAIN (YES) for McCAIN - because McCAIN is ABLE!” A placard highlighting this slogan, was presented to Senator Joe Lieberman, representing Sen. McCain, at a gathering of support, at the Lawrence home of Phil Rosen, then Chairman of the American Friends of Likud (see photo). I also quipped at a Press Conference at the King David Hotel featuring Gov. Huckabee, that if McCain would select Gov. Huckabee as his running mate, the ticket would be dubbed MaCCABEE!!”

“JEWISH DEMOCRATS FOR ROMNEY: IT’S A MITTzvah!” made it’s debut on October 16, 2012, at the demonstration at Long Island’s Hofstra University before the second Presidential Debate.

My then 13-year-old son Joey and I, joined the Republican Jewish Coalition and unveiled our “Jewish Democrats for Romney...” placard. The placard garnered much attention and comment, both encouraging and negative, by other demonstrators and passers-by.

I hope that in the same vein, the “JEWISH DEMOCRATS for TRUMP” campaign will stimulate Jewish Democrats - especially in the “swing states, such as Florida and Ohio, where there are a significant number of Jewish voters. I am planning on launching an advertising campaign - hoping that Jewish Democrats and everyone else, re-evaluate their thinking - hopefully quickly - and strongly support the incumbent President Donald Trump. After all, President Donald J. Trump is a man of action: He ain’t “biden” his time!

For comments, please contact JewishDemocratsForTrump@Yahoo.com

Dr. Paul Brody is a Dermatologist from Great Neck, Long Island, and an activist for Jewish causes