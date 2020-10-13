Sources close to Trump: The polls are wrong, just like last time

Officials close to Trump not worried by polls showing Biden with a wide lead. 'Its the same as 4 years ago, we've been through this before.'

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump by double digits, according to the RealClearPolitics average of nationwide polling, with smaller margins over Trump in all but one of the major battleground states.

Yet the Trump campaign is not overly concerned by the president’s poor polling numbers, with sources close to the president saying they believe the polls are inaccurate.

Senior White House officials told Israel Hayom in a report published Tuesday morning that most of the polls being published by media outlets this cycle mirror the polling during the 2016 election cycle.

While Hillary Clinton led Trump both nationally and in most battleground states in the polls for most of the campaign, Trump ended up winning Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Iowa, giving him 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232, despite Clinton winning the popular vote by about 2.1 points.

“I don’t know what the real numbers are, but I know for sure that the numbers being shown now aren’t correct,” one senior US official said.

“We went through this four years ago, and its repeating itself now.”

Another source close to Trump also rejected the polling numbers, saying, “I experienced this exact thing before. I don’t know if the polling agencies and the media are intentionally pushing false numbers, or if they really believe them, but it is clear they don’t reflect the reality. The US is a big country, and it is difficulty to conduct accurate polling.”