Hadassah VIP: Belzer Rebbe secretly treated

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital secretly treats Rebbe of Belz at his home after he contracted coronavirus. His condition, serious.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital secretly provided medical treatment to the Belzer Rebbe at his home when he was in critical condition after being infected with coronavirus.

Haaretz reporter Aharon Rabinovich revealed that the treatment was given about two months ago, and was conducted by a doctor and other medical staff who were attached to the 72-year-old Rebbe on shifts around the clock.

The Rebbe's house was equipped with all the necessary medical equipment, and his room became a veritable intensive care unit. Hadassah CEO Prof. Zeev Rothstein and hospital Director Prof. Yoram Weiss were regularly involved in the treatment.

Last night, the leaders of the haredi-Lithuanian public, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein ordered that the schools and Torah studies not be opened.

At first, the rabbis in the Lithuanian public ordered resumption of studies, but Interior Minister Aryeh Deri sought to freeze the directive and exhaust the proceedings in the government, hoping to reach an agreement that would allow the schools to open.

Kan 11 reported that senior haredi politicians are promoting an initiative - a closure in haredi cities, in parallel with opening Talmudei Torah and yeshivas.

Meanwhile, thousands of Toldos Aharon hassidim were documented praying on the eve of Simchat Torah. This is the largest anti-Zionist chassidus in Mea Shearim in Jerusalem. During the holiday, mass prayers and celebrations were held in the closed synagogue, and one thing was taken care of there - that no documentation of the event was released.