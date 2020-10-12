Remembering 5 years of terror, over 1000 victims

Israel's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg looks back at the terror wave of 2000 and says that vigilance is still needed

Emmanuel Nahshon, Israel's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, related on Twitter to the deadly terror attack which occurred 20 years ago, on October 12th 2000 - the Ramallah Lynch.

"IDF reserve soldiers Vadim Norzhich and Yossi Avrahami, who had lost their way near Ramallah, were massacred in the most brutal way by a frenzied mob in a Palestinian Authority police station", Nahshon wrote.

"This was not the first massacre perpetrated by Palestinians in the post Oslo agreements era", he added, "but the savagery and the PA complicity shocked all Israelis .This was the beginning of the Second Intifada, which lasted till early 2005 and cost the lives of over 1000 Israelis".

Ambassador Nahshon continued: "Twenty years later, I remember the countless victims of terror - toddler Shalhevet Pass, murdered by a sniper , teenager Ofir Rahum, the victim of a deadly trap by a female terrorist and her gang, my two close colleagues Diego Ladowski and Orit Ozarov, just to name a few".

"Twenty years later, extreme vigilance facing Palestinian terror, financing of terrorists and incitement to hatred is still needed", he concluded, "My heart goes out to the bereaved families and friends of the victims of Palestinian terror. They will never be forgotten".