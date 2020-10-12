Dr. Zelenko: Masks don't stop COVID

Orthodox Jewish doctor who popularized use of hydroxychloroquine, other drugs to treat coronavirus rips mask mandate. 'No basis in science.'

An Orthodox Jewish physician credited with popularizing the use of hydroxychloroquine and other medications to treat the coronavirus blasted government mask mandates Monday, claiming the use of masks to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus has “no basis in science”.

In a tweet Monday morning, Dr. Zev Vladimir Zelenko wrote that due to the size of the virus and the holes in the fabric of the surgical face masks which have become ubiquitous since the pandemic began, masking has no effect on the virus’ spread.

“The government is trying to shut our mouths and cover our faces with masks. No basis in science. Covid-19 is around 0.1 microns. Masks block particles of more than 0.4 microns. In other words, masks don’t stop covid. End the tyranny and lies.”

Dr. Zelenko first rose to fame in March, after his use of zinc, hydroxychloroquine, and azithromycin to treat coronavirus patients drew national attention. Dr. Zelenko claimed the combination of medications led to a 99% survival rate for his patients.

In a string of follow-up tweets Monday, Zelenko retweeted a thread of links to studies questioning the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of viruses, writing: “Amazing compilation of mask data. If people want to know the truth then read the studies. The rest of you brainless automatons follow the false narrative into oblivion.”

A third tweet turned to politics and the upcoming presidential election.

“This election will determine if our society remains G-d centered or will deteriorate into a socialist/Marxist hellhole. Today’s brainless walking dead are the pawns of fanatical left. They are to stupid to see that they will be the first shot when these godless animals get power.”

The use of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has remained controversial since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year.

While both the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization initially recommended against the use of masks by the general public, both have since endorsed the use of masks in situations where social distancing is not possible.

Though critics of masking have argued that fabric masks, including single-use surgical masks, are ineffective due to the size of the virus, both the CDC and WHO have backed their use, citing evidence that masks can reduce the spread of mucus and saliva globules which carry the virus.