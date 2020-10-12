Another PLO official tests positive for COVID-19

PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi has tested positive for COVID-19, the PLO’s Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the Department said that all previous official engagements and scheduled events will be postponed until Ashrawi fully recovers.

News of Ashrawi’s diagnosis comes days after senior Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Erekat is considered to be a high-risk individual after he underwent a lung transplant at a hospital in Virginia in 2017.

On Sunday, Erekat’s daughter Dalal said her father is in stable condition and is not suffering from complications.

In a conversation with the official PA news agency WAFA, Dalal said that the level of oxygen in Erekat's blood had dropped slightly, but he was in good spirits.

Dalal also noted that her father had gone through six days of illness and the doctors believe that the recovery phase will begin on the seventh day.