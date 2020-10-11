What binds the radical US Left is hatred for both Israel and the USA

In the USA - and outside its borders - people are becoming increasingly familiar with an explosive grassroots movement, #WalkAway. Op-ed.

#WalkAway's basis coalesces around former Democrats who have jumped ship, so to speak. Its founder, Brandon Straka launched the movement in the leadup to the 2018 mid-term elections. A charismatic hairstylist from New York City, he believes that an incurable and irredeemable sickness underlies and pervades the heretofore liberal Democrat Party - with its radicalization oozing anti-American, anti-Israel, and anti-Democratic venom.

Within a short time span, hundreds of thousands joined # WalkAway's grassroots effort - loudly and proudly disavowing their former political home, the Democrat Party. Via social media platforms, videos, and rally after rally, they have returned to what defined traditional democratic activists.

More specifically, this includes:

-Unabashed, full-throttle support for President Trump and the MAGA movement.

-Time and again, its spokespeople have pledged to uphold the twin pillars of Western Civilization, America and Israel.

At its base, this support, for the most part, has been derived from the shared values inherent within the founding principles of both nations.

On the other hand, every time thousands upon thousands peacefully rally in support of President Trump, all hell breaks loose. Anarchists and revolutionaries, as if on cue - who, in one way or another, back the destructive agenda of the progressive elements in the Democrat Party - "magically" appear out of nowhere. How can this be?

A prime exhibit (out of a plethora) of the aforementioned highly dangerous and tactical-like surges took place on September 6, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Front and center, anarchists from Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and assorted rioting bloc groups stormed, en masse, #Walkaway's lawful assembly. Akin to a bolt out of the blue, they attacked Straka, and created a massive riot in the process

It seems as though those pulling the strings within the Democrat Party are more than tranquil seeing that domestic terrorists are tearing the nation down. As such, they lend them more than a wink and a nod. In reality, they are cheering them on and possibly even funding them! For starters and for further edification, commence your educational journey here:

Note that the ammunition being used to separate the heretofore special bond between the U.S. and Israel is based on the lie that Israel is a usurper and an “illegal occupier” of another’s land!

To understand the calumny, read for yourselves what is enshrined in international law, as well as in historical fact. The preeminent expert in this legal arena is Howard Grief (deceased, June 2013). All the facts are contained within Legal Rights and Title of Sovereignty of the Jewish People to the Land of Israel and Palestine under International Law

For all intents and purposes, the Democratic Party’s current incarnation (as it moved left-ward, incrementally, over a period of years) is ideologically imbued with those who would like to see Israel’s destruction. America’s, too. Even though the Democrat Party of yesteryear, tradition-wise, has always been supportive of Israel, this no longer seems to be the case.

The party's radical, Marxist/communist element hates Israel for the same reasons they hate America. This tragic truth is plain for all to see, but only if one’s eyes are wide open enough to absorb the seismic upheavals taking place all over America. Akin to the outcome of a civil war, the upcoming 2020 election will determine the absolute fate of the nation. This is so on both the domestic and foreign fronts.

In addition to conservative leaning Americans - those who believe in the Constitution and all that it represents and upholds - the next biggest losers to a Biden win will be those who seek to safeguard the "sacred and special" friendship between America and Israel. This includes not only American Jews who seek to ensure the safety of Israel from within the diaspora, but millions of Christians in America who not only pray for Israel's safety, but support the Jewish homeland in a myriad of ways, seen and unseen.

The upcoming 2020 choice for President of the United States couldn't be any clearer, starker, or more monumental.

Adina Kutnicki is an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog (www.adinakutnicki.com).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​!

