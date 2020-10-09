Coronavirus in Israel: 1,794 new cases, 12 deaths

A total of 287,858 people have been diagnosed with the virus since start of the outbreak in Israel. There are currently 60,722 active cases.

The Health Ministry updated that, from midnight on Thursday night and until 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, an additional 1,794 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed, out of 24,727 tests performed.

860 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 241 are on respirators. 292 patients are listed in moderate condition.

Since midnight on Thursday, another 12 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll from the outbreak in Israel to 1,886.

35 people died on Thursday, 3,708 people were diagnosed as positive for the virus and 49,778 tests were carried out.

