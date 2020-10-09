Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky experiencing "dangerous stage of coronavirus"

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky's household updated that during last night (Thursday) and this morning, the Rabbi's temperature has increased

The household of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who tested COVID-19 positive, has updated that during last night (Thursday) and this morning, Rabbi Kanievsky's temperature increased.

According to the official announcement, the Rabbi's doctors explain that he is experiencing the "second and most dangerous stage of the coronavirus disease".

According to the household, the Rabbi is feeling good and continuing with his daily routine.

The Rabbi's family requests that the public pray for him, his full Hebrew name is: Harav Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pasha Miriam.