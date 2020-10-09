Joe Biden may currently be under Federal criminal investigation

Intrepid investigative reporter Paul Sperry, has just reported that Democrat Candidate for President Joe Biden is the “subject of an active federal criminal investigation.”

Mr. Sperry’s full 7 October 2020 tweet is:

“BREAKING: Joe Biden is the subject of an active federal criminal investigation into his role in the counterintelligence investigation directed @ the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, incl the former vice president's activities in Ukraine. Ukrainian witnesses are cooperating”

The greatest tragic irony of President Trump’s presidential term is that Pres. Trump was impeached by the Democrats for executing his most hallowed presidential obligation: Investigating palpably obvious corruption of the then-Vice President Biden’s handling of the Ukraine file while his son Hunter was raking in millions from Ukrainian oligarchs benefitting from Biden’s governmental decisions.

The Orwellian reality is the Democrats tried to impeach Pres. Trump for doing his job as the Chief law enforcement officer of the Country. In this regard, I believe I should republish my December 2019 article, “Trump was legally obligated to ask Ukraine about Biden.”

Prof. Alan Dershowitz has championed the very clear “shoe on the other foot” test. Put simply, if a Democrat president did what President Trump did, or if President Trump did what a Democrat president did, would the Democrats still make their impeachment claim?

In this vein, President Trump has repeatedly asked what the press would say if his son took a job in a Ukrainian company known to be corrupt and President Trump demanded that a Ukrainian prosecutor be fired for criminally investigating that Ukrainian company.

I, however, have a completely different take on Prof. Dershowitz’s “shoe on the other foot” analysis: What if Vice President Pence’s son, with no experience in the energy field, took a job with a corrupt Ukrainian gas company paying him multi-millions of dollars, Vice-President Pence then extorted the Ukrainian government to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor who wanted to investigate that company, and President Trump and his entire administration failed to investigate it at all?

The Democrats would rightly say that President Trump and V.P. Pence committed some type of crime. But it is former President Obama and his V.P., Joe Biden, who didn’t investigate Hunter Biden's alleged corruption.

I preface this essay by explaining that V.P. Pence’s son is not peddling himself to corrupt companies in foreign countries. V/P/ Pence’s son is a decorated Marine, a 1st Lieutenant who is currently risking his life in defense of the United States. Michael Pence recently earned a Golden Wing as a Marine aviator. So I mean no disrespect to V/P/ Pence or his son by using them in my essay. His son's service to our country is everything that is great and holy about selfless public service.

Nevertheless, if Pence’s son and Pence himself had done everything that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden did regarding Ukraine, wouldn't the Democrats demand an investigation? Of course they would.

And if President Trump did nothing in the face of seemingly clear acts by the Pences that appeared to be large scale corruption, President Trump would be most likely condemned, and seen as directly complicit in the Pence’s alleged crimes.

What does this prove? Two things.

First, that President Obama was complicit in what appears to be clear evidence of multi-million dollar Ukrainian corruption by his V.P. Joe Biden and son Hunter. By ignoring the evidence of criminal “smoke,” President Obama shows that he knew there was criminal “fire.” Had Biden’s Ukraine connection been nothing, President Obama would have ordered an investigation knowing it wouldn’t find anything.



What did President Obama know about the Biden’s possible Ukraine corruption, and when did he know it?

President Obama’s not ordering an investigation into the Burisma/Joe Biden actions leaves open the inference that Obama knew the investigators would find something criminal.

Joe Biden constantly says “Nobody has said we did anything wrong!” However, recent explicit Obama administration testimony at the Impeachment hearings proves that there clearly was enough “conflict of interest” smoke, to ‘break the fire alarm glass” and call in investigators for a preliminary investigation.

But President Obama and his administration did absolutely nothing to ensure that there was no corruption.

Second, if the Pences had committed factual corruption predicate actions as the Bidens had in Ukraine and also in China, and a new Democrat president came into office, wouldn’t the new Democrat president have every right in the world to investigate the Pence's possible corruption involving billions of dollars? Of course he would. In fact, a Democrat president has not only the right, but also, the legal obligation to investigate possible crimes by the previous administration.

President Trump had a clear legal obligation to investigate the Biden’s possible crimes involving corruption and committed in the previous administration.

The ugly truth is that the Democrats attempted to impeach President Trump for the perfectly legal and necessary actions of investigating what appears to be high-level corruption by not only by the Bidens, but of President Obama himself.

What did President Obama know about the Biden’s possible Ukraine corruption, and when did he know it?

That’s easy to ascertain. On Dec. 8, 2015, the New York Times explicitly raised the conflict of interest alarm when in an article entitled “Joe Biden, His Son and the case Against a Ukrainian Oligarch,” the second through fourth paragraphs stated, “But the credibility of the vice president’s anticorruption message may have been undermined by the association of his son, Hunter Biden, with one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies, Burisma Holdings, and with its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, who was Ukraine’s ecology minister under former President Viktor F. Yanukovych before he was forced into exile."

Hunter Biden, 45, a former Washington lobbyist, joined the Burisma board in April 2014. That month, as part of an investigation into money laundering, British officials froze London bank accounts containing $23 million that allegedly belonged to Mr. Zlochevsky.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office, an independent government agency, specifically forbade Mr. Zlochevksy, as well as Burisma Holdings, the company’s chief legal officer and another company owned by Mr. Zlochevsky, to have any access to the accounts.

The New York Times reports that Hunter Biden joined a Ukrainian board at virtually the exact same time the UK was freezing the Burisma accounts based on sufficient evidence of a massive criminal trans-national fraud. And, the mainstream media and Democrats are telling us to “move on.”

This seems to indicate that President Obama (and the mainstream media) explicitly knew of Bidens’ highly probable corruption, and did absolutely nothing about it.

President Trump was elected by 63,000,000 Americans to “Drain the Swamp.” Former V.P. Biden and son’s Ukraine and China actions are ground-zero for the Washington corruption swamp. President Trump’s presidential oath of office obligated him to investigate Biden’s highly possible corruption, not to ignore it. The fact that Joe Biden might run for president made the investigation more urgent, and more legally necessary.

Would a congressional Democrat not want a Democrat president to investigate possible corruption crimes of a Republican candidate for president, because the Republican candidate was also running for president?

Well, we have our proof-positive answer on that: Look at how the Obama Administration investigated then-candidate Donald Trump...

Mark Langfan is Chairman of Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI) and specializes in security issues, has created an original educational 3d Topographic Map System of Israel to facilitate clear understanding of the dangers facing Israel and its water supply. It has been studied by US lawmakers and can be seen at www.marklangfan.com.