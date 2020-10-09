Samaria town evacuated as homes go up in flames

Fire breaks out between Kfar HaOranim and Modiin Illit in southwestern Samaria. Residents of Kfar HaOranim evacuated.

A fire broke out Friday morning in the Binyamin district of southwestern Samaria, in between the city of Modi’in Illit and the town of Kfar HaOranim.

Residents of Kfar HaOranim have been evacuated, after the fire approached the town’s perimeter.

Several homes after already been destroyed as the fire continues to spread across the town.

Some 40 firefighting teams have been dispatched to contain the blaze.

Six aerial firefighting teams have also been deployed to combat the fire.

A second fire has been reported in the Wadi Ara area. Police have evacuated residents from the Israeli Arab village of Umm al-Qutuf, near Harish.