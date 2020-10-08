Bnei Brak hospital director resigns over remarks against haredim

Prof. Moti Ravid informed the management of Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak that he is resigning as the hospital's medical director.

Ravid's resignation comes against the background of harsh statements he alleged this morning, Thursday, about the conduct of the haredi sector during the coronavirus period.

In an official statement, the management of Maayanei Hayeshua dismissed Ravid's remarks. "The management of the hospital expresses sorrow over Prof. Ravid's statements in the media in recent days, in which he said hurtful things unfit to be said against the haredi public in general, and its rabbis in particular."

"As a result, this morning Prof. Ravid submitted his resignation to the hospital's management. In light of the difficult and challenging period in which the health system finds itself, the date of his departure and the transitioning procedure with his successor has been agreed upon with the hospital's management," the statement said.

It was also reported that "the hospital management thanks Prof. Ravid for his great contribution to raising the level of medicine in the hospital. As for the matter at hand, needless to say, the things that were said would have better been left unsaid, and they are the complete opposite of the hospital's position and view."

"The hospital, which was founded as a community hospital to meet the special needs of the Torah and mitzvot observant public and is subject to the Halakha committee headed by the great Torah scholars, is proud to continue to serve the public in all its forms while preserving the sanctity of life and value of human life according to our holy Torah, as was done until today. The hospital will continue the sacred work of saving human lives without being dragged after a populist discourse that unfortunately exists at this difficult time," the management stressed.

As mentioned, this morning, in an interview with Reshet Bet, Prof. Moti Ravid attacked the conduct of the haredisector during the corona crisis, asserting, "This is one of the wildest events in the history of the State of Israel."

"I don't think there has been an entire community that acts insubordinately in this way and kills people, in my opinion not out of faith. I don't understand the connection between faith, Judaism, religion and what they do," Ravid added.

He said, "There is no connection, there is a kind of defiance of 'There is none beside me' here. They were educated to receive everything and not give anything for years and that is one of the reactions."

"I do not think there are religious characteristics here specifically," the hospital director claimed, "it is the rotten education of a population. The rabbis that are wise shout and say 'stop' but there is an audience that does not hear."