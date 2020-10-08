IDF to Yitzhar: Allow Arabs entry

IDF directive comes after Yitzhar's long-standing policy of banning Arabs from entering the community.

Senior IDF officials instructed Yitzhar members that they must allow Israeli Arabs to enter the community in accordance with the law.

Kan reporter Carmel Dangor reported that the directive comes after Yitzhar's long-standing policy of banning Arabs from entering the community.

Last month this policy made headlines when an Arab coronavirus examiner was not allowed to enter Yitzhar. Following this case, the IDF issued the directive.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of Arabs and left-wing activists arrived on a tour around Yitzhar and led a violent riot.

The rioters arrived near the town of Yitzhar and set fire to it. Army forces together with the residents of Yitzhar drove them away and extinguished the fire that began to rise in the direction of the residents' homes.