Peace without price? This is what Netanyahu gives to the UAE

Diplomatic analyst Barak Ravid claims that the Emirates got two achievements: Abolition of annexation and consent to a Palestinian state.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Ben Caspit talks with popular diplomatic analyst Barak Ravid on the demonstrations in Israel, developments in Azerbaijan and the peace agreements signed with the Emirates and Bahrain.

Ravid argues that contrary to affirmations by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the peace agreements broke the old "peace-for-land" paradigm, normalization with Arab world is directly connected to the Palestinian issue, and totally connected to the two-state solution.

He says that what really happened with these deals was the United Arab Emirates spearheading efforts to stop Netanyahu from moving forward with his annexation plan.



