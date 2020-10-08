An election like no other

This election is not Democrats vs.Republicans. It is Marxists, communists and socialists conducting a revolution against America. Op-ed.

When President Donald J. Trump and VP Joseph R. Biden, Jr., met for their first US presidential election debate, President Trump did not know that he would be debating the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News.

When Wallace tried to shut up Trump by saying, “If you’d like to change places, Sir,” President Trump should have accepted the offer. When a condescending moderator presents such an offer, it should be accepted. Moreover,

Trump’s questions to Biden were shorter and sharper than Wallace’s. “Just out of curiosity,” asked Trump, “why did the Mayor of Moscow’s wife give Hunter three-and-a-half million dollars?” Wallace, incensed that a candidate asked sharper questions than the moderator, interrupted Trump and kept rescuing Joe Biden from having to explain why his son Hunter got $3.5 million from the Moscow mayor’s wife.

Wallace said, “I want to talk about climate change.”

Biden made snide attacks, called Trump a clown and other names all night long. Wallace did not care, neither did the media.

Wallace framed the debate in the left’s terms. He even inserted Amy Coney Barrett into a question on concerns about mail-in ballots. Trump was pressed on his taxes, but Biden got a pass on his corruption.

Trump was asked to distance himself from the multi-racial Proud Boys, whom the vast majority of Americans have never heard of, but Biden was not asked about the Democrat mobs almost all Americans see on TV every night rampaging across many Democrat-controlled cities. Contrary to Wallace’s questions, the threat of supporters becoming violent after the election comes from the left.

Wallace set the pace with his first question about taxes. He should have known that the $750 the New York Times (NYT) recently claimed Trump paid as taxes, was the fee for an extension. That year, Trump had paid millions of dollars to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which the IRS accepted and demanded the $750 extension fee. Furthermore, Trump’s tax returns have been under IRS audit for 10 years. Reasonable tax attorneys will not advise clients to reveal information in, or release, tax returns being audited.

Wallace knew that putting the tax question first and insinuating a tax evasion would provoke Trump. And yet he did not let Trump bring up credible allegations of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s corruption in Ukraine, China and Russia.

In October 2016, during a debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton, Trump was asked about his paying federal income tax. According to the NYT of October 10, 2016: “Donald J. Trump explicitly acknowledged for the first time during Sunday’s debate that he used a $916 million loss that he reported on his 1995 income tax returns to avoid paying personal federal income taxes for years.” But the NYT added, “Asked directly during the debate if he would say how many years he had avoided paying federal income taxes, Mr. Trump responded, ‘No.’ But at the same time, he [said] that he paid ‘hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes,’... ‘I pay tax, and I pay federal tax, too,’ he said.”

If there were any criminality in Trump’s taxes, the IRS would have pursued it years ago.

There is nothing of Russia in Trump’s tax returns, and nothing about a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels. The NYT and American media wanted Trump’s tax returns because they claim that there would be evidence that Trump owed his wealth to Vladimir Putin. Like they claimed, without evidence, that Trump stole the 2016 election and deserved to be impeached over inquiries into allegations of the Bidens’ corruption in Ukraine, though the President is the chief law enforcement officer.

In 2016, Wallace asked Trump to condemn “white supremacy,” and Trump denounced white supremacy to Wallace. It is an insult, not just a question, to ask someone to condemn white supremacy. It implies that the person supports it. In 2020, Wallace tried the same hoax, asking Trump the same “white supremacy” question, this time talking over Trump, without asking Biden to condemn any form of left-wing racism, the Marxist Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the anti-America Antifa.

Biden is the one with racist garbage. For Biden, if any black does not vote for him, then “you ain’t black” and accomplished black professionals are on the verge of returning to slave status, they will “put y’all back in chains.” Biden was closely associated with the late Democrat Senator Robert Byrd, a notorious leader of Ku Klux Klan. Biden speaks fondly of Democrat senators that opposed racial integration efforts in the 1970s, and of his own opposition to mandatory school busing that integrated schools, for which his own running mate, Kamala Harris, called him a racist.

During the 2016 election campaign, Trump talked about making America great again. Obama made fun of him by saying, “What’s he going to do, wave a magic wand? Those jobs are gone! They are not coming back.” Now, the jobs are roaring back.

In less than a year and a half, Trump made up for the stagnation and the decline that was the American economy for the entirety of the Obama-Biden administration. Under Trump, blacks and Hispanics had historic low unemployment.

Upon assuming office, Trump withdrew America from the ruinous Paris Climate Agreement and Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement of the Obama-Biden administration. Trump ended the NAFTA agreement that devastated America’s manufacturing. He created a new trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico. Trump made a new trade deal with China, on more favorable terms for America. And Trump has made up for the devastating economic effects of the Chinese virus.

In May 2018, President Trump announced that America will withdraw from the Obama-Biden administration’s orchestrated Iran deal. And American elites went berserk. They intimated nullification would hasten Iranian proliferation and provoke more Iranian belligerence.

Trump renewed America’s alliances with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Israel, and reduced Iranian power in the region, which enabled the peace agreements he fashioned between Israel and United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

In 2018, President Trump recognized Israel’s capital and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which he described as the “eternal capital of the Jewish people.” In March 2019, President Trump officially recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Many Americans believe that America is good, and is the home of decent, hardworking, self-reliant people who love their country, who love family, who love God, who revere the Constitution, freedom and liberty.

Biden’s campaign, however, is controlled by people and organizations that believe America is bad: Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, BLM, Antifa, etc. They believe that America is flawed and irredeemably unjust. In their perverted view, America cannot be fixed, it must be torn down and rebuilt as a socialist paradise.

The “multiculturalism,” which has taken over the Democrat Party is a revolutionary movement that requires never-ending redistribution to achieve equality of outcomes; a tyrannical form of government. It is an attempt to overthrow America as founded, as President Trump said in his excellent Mt. Rushmore speech, on the 4th of July 2020.

The traditional American way of life, based on individual rights, rule of law, and a shared understanding of the common good, with the Government’s role being creating the conditions for freedom to flourish and then getting out of the way, is being challenged by the identity-politics regime that claims America is made up of identity groups, all of which are oppressed by white men, and the government’s role is to create equal outcomes for each group.

The 2020 election is a regime decision. This is why in their first debate, Trump got Biden selling out on the Green New Deal, packing the court, destroying America’s energy independence, banning fracking, creating “millions of jobs” by paying people to “weatherize” the homes of people who do not want their homes weatherized, etc.

Trump said he will open the economy and the vaccine is weeks away. Biden said he will close down the US again and stop hurricanes with electric cars. Trump supported law and order. Biden came out in defense of Antifa, a group at has burned, looted and murdered all across the country. Antifa is an idea and an organization devoted to destroying the USA.

Biden will not stand against erasing America’s history, abolishing the police, overthrowing capitalism, entrenching open borders, labeling Israel an “apartheid regime” and calling for BDS against Israel. Whereas Trump is focused on preserving America, safeguarding liberty, upholding the rule of law and law-enforcement officers, strengthening capitalism, protecting the vulnerable of all races and classes, defending America’s interests, restoring a great nation and supporting America’s allies.

The American left is revolting against America as founded! This election is not like the past elections of the Democrat Party versus the Republican Party. This is about American Marxists, communists and socialists conducting a revolution against America.

It is an election like no other; to preserve America, as we know it. Expect Donald Trump to be re-elected President of the United States.





Dr. Sheyin-Stevens is a Registered Patent Attorney based in Florida, USA. He earned his Doctorate in Law from the University of Miami.