Trump declassifies documents on 'Russia hoax,' Clinton emails

US President orders full declassification of documents related to start of investigation into alleged ties between his campaign and Russia.

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has declassified all documents related to the federal probes into Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential Election and Hillary Clinton's email scandal.

"I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The announcement follows the declassification of documents showing that former CIA director John Brennan had briefed former President Obama that Clinton had ordered “a campaign plan to stir up a scandal” linking Trump to Russia to distract the public from her email scandal.

National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe declassified the documents and sent them to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, Fox News reported.