

'Soft pogrom' New York Rabbi begs President Trump to help Jewish Community Brooklyn Rabbi Hillel Handler speaks out against Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio; Calls Governor 'mass murderer'. Mordechai Sones ,

Reuters Andrew Cuomo Brooklyn, NY, Rabbi Hillel Handler speaks against Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio for their treatment of New York Jews, and begs for President Trump and his Department of Justice to help protect the First Amendment which he says is being attacked by NY Governor Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.



top