Ruth Bader Ginsburg's collar to be put on display in Tel Aviv

One of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s iconic white lace collars will be going on display at a museum in Tel Aviv later this year.

This January, eight months before her death, Ginsburg was asked by the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv to donate an artifact exemplifying her career as a jurist.

Later that month, Ginsburg offered the museum one of the white lace collars she has worn on top of her judicial robe during oral arguments.

Museum officials accepted the offer, and a representative, Shula Bahat, picked up the collar at Ginsburg’s Supreme Court chambers in March.

The late justice’s signature lace collar, with a thick gold edge and pearl clasp, will go on display at the Museum of the Jewish People as a permanent display, starting this December, when the museum is set to reopen.

"It's a highlight of my profession to be able to get such an item," said Orit Shaham Gover, the museum's chief curator, according to NPR.