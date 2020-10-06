5,647 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 875 in serious condition

15 more coronavirus patients die, raising death toll to 1,757. 1,650 patients hospitalized, with 220 on respirators.

Fifteen more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported across Israel on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,757, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

A total of 5,647 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel Monday, with 273,826 cases reported since the pandemic began.

For the second day in a row, new recoveries outpaced newly diagnosed cases, with 6,899 patients recovering on Monday.

Of the 273,826 cases reported thus far, 63,305 are currently active, including 57,068 patients being treated at home, 4,587 patients being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 1,650 patients who are currently hospitalized.

There are 875 patients in serious condition, 321 in moderate condition, and 220 patients on respirators.

The percentage of tests which came back positive declined slightly Monday, falling from 11.8% Sunday to 11.4% Monday.