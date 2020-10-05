Israel must stand with little Armenia against Turkish Jihad

After Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish 'sultan' now is intervening in Nagorno Karabach, a historic piece of Armenian land disputed by Muslim Azerbaijan.

Erdogan, backed by the usual treacherous Qatar, sent his Islamist henchmen, already become very efficient in Libya and against the Kurds in Syria, to help the Azeris. AsiaNews revealed that 4,000 Syrian mercenaries are in Azerbaijan and that others are leaving for that purpose. They say they “fight against the Christian crusaders” and that “it is part of the jihad”.

Israel must stop selling weapons to the Azeris. After all Turkey has also become Israel's enemy. I was disappointed when the vote in the Knesset to recognize the Armenian Genocide was canceled.

The Armenians are left with only Putin and Russia, as has often happened when it comes to Eastern Christians. My friend, the Armenian writer Antonia Arslan, is right in asking: “Who, in the old continent, wants to die for Nagorno-Karabakh? Nobody wanted to die for Danzig in 1939, let alone today for Stepanakert”.

Europe must understand that, from the Greeks to the Armenians, not only interests are at stake when fighting against Erdogan, but also civilization. This is why the former church of Hagia Sophia has just been reconverted to mosque.

The West is decaying before our eyes. I implore Israel to stand with the little Armenia. “Who remembers the Armenians?” Hitler asked in planning the Holocaust.

Jews and Armenians are very different from their neighbors. They have a long history and they have survived many wars and invasions.

Israel and Armenia, two islands of European civilization in the Islamic ocean. two islands the Jihadists want to eradicate.