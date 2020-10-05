Gal Gadot ranks third on list of highest-paid actresses for 2020

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is the third-highest paid actress for 2020, according to Forbes.

Gadot made $31.5 million in 2020, including $20 million for “Red Notice,” which also also stars Ryan Reynolds and Duane Johnson and is the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix. It is set to be released next year.

Gadot also will star in the superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” whose release date has been pushed off four times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now slated for release on Dec. 25, 2020.

Gadot first appeared on the Forbes highest-paid actresses list in 2018, when she was slotted at number 10 with $10 million in earnings. She was not on the list last year.

Sofia Vergara of “Modern Family” came in first on the list with $43 million and Angelina Jolie was second with $35 million.

Scarlet Johansson was number one on the list in 2019, with $56 million, but did not crack the top ten this year. The release of her superhero film “Black Widow” has been delayed until next year due to the pandemic.