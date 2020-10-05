Amb. Friedman: I prayed for all those afflicted by Covid-19

US Ambassador participated in scaled-down priestly blessing. "If there’s one thing that can’t be overdone during these times, it's prayer"

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the annual Sukkot Birkat Kohanim prayer at the Western Wall Plaza which took place today (Monday). The event was scaled-down and with significant restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"If there’s one thing that can’t be overdone during these perilous times, it is prayer", Friedman said to Arutz Sheva after the event.

"I was privileged today to pray at the Western Wall for all those afflicted by Covid-19 — those I know well and those I do not know at all", he added, "Refuah Shlema (full health and recovery) to all!"

Ambassador Friedman is himself a Kohen - one of the descendants of Aharon the Priest, who managed the rituals and services in the Holy Temple.