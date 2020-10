Terrorist attempted to stab police officer between Gush Etzion and Hebron. Terrorist neutralized.

The knife used by the terrorist in the attempted stabbing

An attempted terrorist attack was foiled Monday morning south of Jerusalem.

The incident occurred at the HaOkafim Junction linking Route 60 to Route 35, in between the Gush Etzion area and Hebron.

According to initial reports, a terrorist attempted to stab an Israeli police officer, but was neutralized before he was able to reach his intended victim.

No injuries have been reported thus far among Israeli security personnel.