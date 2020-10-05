Just 20 people to be allowed at Sukkot Birkat Kohanim at Western Wall. 'I will pray for God's mercy,' says Ambassador Friedman.

The annual Sukkot Birkat Kohanim prayer at the Western Wall Plaza is set to take place Monday, scaled-down and with significant restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The mass prayer event, which typically draws thousands during the Passover and Sukkot festivals, is restricted to just 20 people Monday morning.

Among the few invited to take part in the Birkat Kohanim event is US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

“This morning, by invitation, I will attend the “Birkat Kohanim” service at the Western Wall — normally attended by thousands, today just 20,” Friedman tweeted Monday. “I will pray for God’s mercy and healing upon all those throughout the world afflicted with Covid-19. Refuah Shlema to all!”