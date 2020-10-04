'Arab politicians can no longer say that they will destroy Israel and throw it into the sea, because Israel has become so powerful.'

Iraqi political thinker Hassan Al-‘Alawi said in an interview on Zagros TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) that Arab politicians can no longer say that they will destroy Israel and throw it into the sea, because Israel has become so powerful, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He also said that he thinks most Iraqis would support peace with Israel because they do not want to fight another war after the Iran-Iraq War. Al-‘Alawi added that Iraq is leaning towards peace – and even normalization - with Israel, Turkey, and Iran.

In a September 26, 2020 interview on Asia TV (Iraq), Al-‘Alawi also said that he is certain that Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi would like to establish relations with Israel, especially since the Palestinians themselves recognized Israel decades ago.