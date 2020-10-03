Leftist operatives are trying to break through police roadblocks in the area of Habima Square and are holding a procession while blocking traffic arteries.

"Beyond the fact that the procession is not approved and constitutes a violation of public order, the violators of the order are marching in violation of emergency regulations: Failure to maintain distance from each other, number of participants above what is defined in the regulations and more. This action is contrary to regulations and constitutes a violation of public safety," the police say.

At least 10 protesters were arrested and dozens of tickets were issued to regulation violators.

It was also reported that during a demonstration held in Kfar Saba near the house of Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, demonstrators began to deviate from the police regulations regarding the conditions of the demonstration near the private homes of elected officials and public employees, and violating health regulations.

The police announced to participants in the demonstration several times to disperse and leave the area. Three protesters were arrested for violating public order and health regulations.