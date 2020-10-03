'Trump's condition - very concerning'

Report: Source says that president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and next 48 hours will be critical

According to reports, a source with knowledge of Trump's status said to reporters that his condition after receiving a diagnosis of coronavirus was "very concerning" over the past day.

According to the source: "The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

USA Today emphasized that this assessment contradicts the prognosis offered by Trump's physician who said: "the president is doing very well."