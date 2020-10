2 suspects threw inactive grenade that did not explode at troops. Knife, cutter and additional inactive grenade found in their possession.

The IDF said that a short while ago, 2 suspects who had crossed the border fence from northern Gaza into Israel were apprehended.

The suspects threw an inactive grenade that didn't explode.

IDF forces who arrived at the scene responded with fire and stopped the 2 suspects.

A knife, cutter and an additional inactive grenade were found in the suspects' possession.

The suspects are being questioned at the scene. There were no casualties from the incident.