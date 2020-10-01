Government approves fine for staying in another person's sukkah

500 shekel fine will be imposed on those who stay in a sukkah with a person who does not live with them.

The government on Wednesday evening approved via a telephone vote a 500 shekel fine for those who stay in a sukkah with a person who does not live with them.

The purpose of the fine is to deter citizens seeking to stay with relatives and friends during the holiday of Sukkot, which begins at sundown on Friday.

Earlier it was reported in Channel 12 News that coronavirus project manager Ronni Gamzu has decided to seek a significant increase in fines for citizens who do not meet the guidelines related to the virus.

According to the proposal, opening businesses, public spaces and places whose opening is prohibited by regulations will result in a fine of 10,000 shekels instead of 5,000 shekels as is in effect today.

At the same time, holding prohibited events with large numbers of participants, including parties, conferences and ceremonies, will result in a fine of 50,000 shekels compared to 5,000 today.

Gamzu also proposes to increase by ten the fine for opening an educational or boarding school that was barred from opening to 50,000 shekels.

The fine for violation of the obligation of personal isolation will, according to the proposal, be 10,000 shekels compared to 5,000 shekels today, and the fine for not wearing a mask will be 1,000 shekels compared to 500 shekels so far.