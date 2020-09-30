After bolting coalition, Litzman asks to rejoin government

Ex-Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, who left government in protest of lockdown, asks Blue and White to help him be appointed Dep. Minister.

MK and former Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) is looking to rejoin the government, just weeks after resigning in protest of the nationwide lockdown.

According to a report Walla Wednesday, Litzman has turned to senior Blue and White officials, asking them to help him be brought back in to the government, this time as Deputy Construction and Housing Minister.

This arrangement would allow the UTJ chief to serve as a de facto minister, without officially being a minister in the government – returning to the UTJ’s tradition of maintaining a symbolic distance from the governing coalition by not officially serving as ministers.

Under the plan put forth by Litzman, he would be appointed as Deputy Construction and Housing Minister, using one of Blue and White’s deputy ministerial appointments. All of the right-wing bloc’s deputy ministerial appointments have already been filled, forcing Litzman to turn to Blue and White.

Another member of the coalition would officially serve as Construction and Housing Minister, though Litzman would in effect carry out the duties of the minister.

Blue and White is considering the request, and has yet to issue a response.

Earlier this month, Litzman resigned from the government in protest of the decision to impose a nationwide lockdown during the holiday season.