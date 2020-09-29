If Tuesday's debate takes place, it should worry Democrats

If the debate does happen, will the questions be given to Biden ahead of time to help him, as was done for Hillary? Anything goes. Op-ed.

It's in the air. It's surrounding us. You can sense it. It's almost palpable, thick enough to cause you to gasp, not in discomfort but in disbelief. It's a first. The Democrats are emitting fumes of panic. They are in a frenetic mode that must be deemed dangerous. No action is out of the question for them as the election has already begun and now their fear that Biden will crumple before the deadline of November 3rd is causing them to sweat.

They've been in a constant state of lunacy since Hillary was "cheated" out of the presidency four years ago. And since then things have been going ass backward for them. They've gotten no breaks.

-They struck out after the election on the recount attempts in key states.

-Our economy under Trump boomed.

-He squashed NATO, dumped the Paris Accords, re-worked trade agreements, slam dunked Iran, Russia and North Korea.

-He pulled out of our eternal war in the Middle East, he miracled peace between Israel and key Muslim states.

-He survived over 3 years of being called a spy and a traitor controlled by Putin.

-He was 'impeached' by the radical Democrats who acted knowingly without cause other than hate.

-The media, for over 1,000 days, without let-up, attacked his every move that made this nation stronger and its citizens more prosperous and safe.

The most unthinkable acts were what appears now to have been an organized plan to bring down our democratically elected government, concocted by the likes of Hillary, Obama and Biden, who all criminally utilized our once most respected agencies, the CIA, FBI and Justice Department to do their dirty work. These acts were treasonous in nature with severe penalty on the books as punishment for this

horrific crime.

Chances are, they will walk. This inaction, permitting them to flaunt the law and continue their criminality unpunished, should cause us to expect any actions on their part to torpedo Trump's re-election. Nothing is off the table for them during this next month. Nothing. Look how they have unleashed murderous thugs to destroy major cities. Anything goes!

But the upcoming "debate" on Tuesday night is a nightmare for the few in their upper echelons who really know the score. Joe can't endure two hours on his feet. He's physically shot. He cannot take the mental pressure of being on camera in front of over 100 million viewers and answering questions that require him to immediately respond. He just can't remember dates, places and situations. He jams up. He's been kept off the campaign trail, hidden away, getting worse daily from his obvious neurological or other disorders to the point where he might just fall apart emotionally in front of the cameras.

Joe Biden will be under unbearable stress. People will be focusing on his ears for hidden microphones, his every expression will be scrutinized for hesitancy, his eyes for searching answers, his hands for reaching out for help. Will Chris Wallace, a known Trump hater, toss Whiffle balls to Joe and blazers to Trump? The President will be prepared with his patented behavior by calling out Wallace, unlike Romney who got eaten up by Candy Crowley during his debate with Obama.

And we can't forget the conspiracy among, CNN, the DNC and Donna Brazile in giving Hillary the advantage in her debate with Bernie Sanders by giving her the questions in advance. A repeat on Tuesday?

In short, putting Biden as a warring gladiator in the Roman Colosseum of a monumental presidential debate with the likes of Donald Trump is a dangerous move. Trump's weapons of words, wit, nastiness and belligerence have been wielded successfully against the likes of Putin, Xi Jinping, the Mullahs, Pelosi and Schumer. In addition, on a daily basis, his responses have been sharpened and honed to a fine edge by his daily encounters with the hyena-like press. Biden hasn't had any batting practice at all.

For Biden's handlers to throw him into the arena with a bare fisted, street fighter like Trump is an accident waiting to happen. I've got my coffee pot loaded and ready and my favorite cookies in the freezer ready for Tuesday night. Who knows how it will end? Will it ever take place?

Alan Bergstein, lecturer and columnist, is an editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice and a retired NYC school principal A father of four, he is a Korean War veteran and Jewish activist who is President of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County, Florida.