Rabbanit Miriam Levinger hospitalized in serious condition

Wife of late Rabbi Moshe Levinger taken to the hospital on Yom Kippur night. Public called upon to pray for her recovery.

Rabbanit Miriam Levinger, the wife of the late Rabbi Moshe Levinger, was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Yom Kippur night in serious condition.

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Rabbanit Miriam Shosha Bat Chaya Bina.

Rabbanit Levinger led the return to the historic Beit Hadassah building in Hebron and the reestablishment of the Jewish community of Hebron in 1979. Residents of Hebron are currently praying for her recovery at the Cave of the Patriarchs while adhering to Health Ministry guidelines.

Rabbanit Levinger and her husband Rabbi Moshe Levinger, who passed away in 2015, have 11 children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2019, Miriam won the Jerusalem Prize "for her blessed work over the decades with great dedication for the Jewish settlement in the city of Hebron."