

Trump: Today so many seek God's forgiveness and mercy Read the Presidential Message on Yom Kippur, 2020

On this holiest of Jewish religious observances, Melania and I send our warmest greetings to our Jewish brothers and sisters in America and around the world for a blessed Yom Kippur.



Yom Kippur signals the end of the High Holy Days—a 10-day period of repentance filled with prayer, fasting, and fellowship, which concludes with the Day of Atonement. As the shofar bellows throughout communities this Yom Kippur, we are reminded of how important our faith has been over these past months as we continue to face the challenges posed by the coronavirus. Through the Almighty’s love and the power of prayer, we have found renewed strength and understanding to face these unprecedented times with stalwart resolve.



Today, as so many seek God’s forgiveness and mercy, let us all resolve to incorporate these virtues of compassion into our daily lives. We wish all Jewish people an easy fast and a meaningful and memorable Sabbath of Sabbaths.



