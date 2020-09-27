Health Minister: I'll pray in a small minyan with a mask

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein stated Sunday morning that he intends to pray on Yom Kippur in a small minyan (prayer quorum) outside his home and subject to Health Ministry instructions.

"Despite the heat and unpleasantness, I too will pray in a small minyan outside with a mask on during all prayer times and with social distancing," the minister said.

"I appeal to each and every one of you, let's keep the guidelines and let's win together. I want to conclude with a small part from the Avinu Malkenu prayer: "Our Father, our King, withhold the plague from your inheritance. Have a meaningful fast and a happy new year," Edelstein added.

The Health Ministry reported Sunday morning that 5,723 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed yesterday out of 43,499 tests which were conducted. The positivity rate was 13.6%.

719 patients are currently hospitalized in serious condition, 199 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll since the beginning of the epidemic in Israel currently stands at 1,439.