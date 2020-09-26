Six dead after falling into cesspool in Hebron area

Six people were killed Saturday, after they fell into a cesspool in the Hebron area, the Palestinian Authority’s security department reported.

The remains of five people, all members of the same family, were pulled out of a cesspool in the village of Deir al-Asal, west of Hebron in the Judea area, PA police spokesperson Loai Irzeiqat said Saturday. A sixth person was pulled from the cesspool alive but in critical condition. The sixth victim was evacuated to an Israeli hospital, but was later declared dead.

Palestinian Authority officials said that the immediate circumstances of the deaths were not clear, adding that a probe into the incident had been launched.