Relativism is France's gateway to Islam's Trojan Horse

“The West is focusing its attention on jihadism, repeating the same mistake as the Trojans: opening doors through stupidity and arrogance, thus giving the enemy time to deploy through the streets of the city, then to receive reinforcements and devastate it”.

These are a few lines from Eric Delbecque's new book, "Les silencieux", published in France by Plon editions.

An essay on the infiltration of Islamists into the society, as Le Figaro also denounced in a sensational investigation. The newspaper collects the words of “Samba”, a teacher in the Hauts-de-Seine high school:

“In recent years the faces of the classrooms and teachers have changed. The school has become a nest of fundamentalists. Too many teachers today show off their religion. Ten years ago this would not have existed. They wear a full beard and a zebiba, the mark left on their foreheads by intense prayer activity”.

Same situation in hospitals. “Mohamed”, an emergency doctor, says: “Thirty years ago there was not a single veiled student at the medical school. Today they are very numerous. In the hospital, I've seen a change in the past four or five years. We are facing a true tidal wave that disrupts all of our founding principles. The service managers, out of cowardice, prefer to evade the problem rather than fight”.



“The government wants to target polygamy”, says L’Opinion that saw the text of the law. The executive would like to deport foreign citizens who live in polygamy...

Another insider, “Jean-Marc”, speaks of the transport company, Ratp: “They have taken hold, have been hired as drivers and have created a real recruitment channel. They have thus assembled a small army and are organizing themselves to impose their rules and their religion and to put them before the principles of public service”.

Finally, a former head of internal intelligence speaks: “I am very worried about our delay. Our country has been facing this crusade conducted from within for almost thirty years and we are doing nothing”.

Emmanuel Macron wants to do something. The government is working on a law against Islamic separatism and will focus on women. “The government wants to target polygamy”, says L’Opinion that saw the text of the law. The executive would like to deport foreign citizens who live in polygamy (there are at least 20,000 polygamous families). There will also be a tightening on the “virginity certificates” Islamists demand from French doctors to certify that a young woman is a virgin.

But the reconquest of the “lost territories of the Republic” will not be easy.

There, Delbecque's “silent ones” placate and dampen our vigilance, causing only a low-intensity reaction from society to their every crossing of democratic and civil red lines. Security expert (he was in charge of security at Charlie Hebdo), Delbecque explains that the campaign against “Islamophobia” has as its objective “a victimization process that effectively prohibits any peaceful dialogue. And it is so effective that these organizations have become the central players in the fight against racism.".

To fight Islamism, Delbecque warns against “reasonable accommodation” and deplores the fact that we are sinking more and more into an intellectual climate of civil war every day. “Our country faces ideological and physical violence, the ultimate goal of which is to install a totalitarian system.”

In an interview with Le Point, Delbecque says: “It is not our freedom that Salafism exploits, but our cowardice ... The political correctness that suffocates us more every day.”

A few days later, on Libération, a collective of doctors asked Macron not to ban virginity certificates, because it would end up isolating women even more. At this rate and with this logic they will end up accepting everything, from forced marriages to infibulation.

Relativism is the gateway to the Islamist Trojan horse.