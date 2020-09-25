2nd anniversary of the murder of Ari Fuld

'Ari was stabbed in the back by a terrorist while shopping. Despite his wounds, he chased after the terrorist, wounded him, and saved lives'

Friday marks the second anniversary on the Hebrew calendar of the murder of Ari Fuld, an American immigrant who was stabbed to death at a shopping center in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, during a terrorist attack.

Ari, who was survived by his wife and four children, was memorialized in a social media post Friday by former defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

“An Israeli hero in life and in death,” wrote Bennett.

“Ari emigrated from the US, enlisted in the IDF and served as a combat soldier in Golani. He was exempted from reserve duty, but never considered [not serving]. He insisted on enlisting for reserve duty.”

“He was a soldier for Israel, even in the media. Time after time, he defended Israel in the international media. And in between, he volunteered to help lone soldiers.”

“Two years ago, a terrorist stabbed him at Gush Etzion junction. Ari, badly wounded, ran after the terrorist and shot at him.”

“To this day, there’s a big sign in a falafel store at the Gush junction which reads: ‘Thank you, Ari, for saving my life.’”

“Only after the terrorist was neutralized did Ari allow himself to collapse. I remember being at the shiva, with his special family. There I understood what motivated Ari to behave that way. A love of people and love of the Land are strong in each member of the family.”