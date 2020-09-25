Paris: 4 wounded in stabbing near former Charlie Hebdo offices

Following death threats from terrorist groups against Charlie Hebdo magazine, stabbing attack reported outside of magazine's former offices.

Four people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a stabbing attack in the 11th arrondissement of Paris Friday afternoon.

BFM TV reported that two perpetrators are on the run, though it now appears that only one assailant was involved in the attack. AP has reported that the suspect is now in police custody.

"A serious event has taken place in Paris," said French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

"Four people have been wounded and it seems that two are in a serious condition."

Initial reports claim the perpetrator yelled "Allahu akbar" during the attack.

One of the victims, a witness said, was a woman who had been smoking a cigarette on the street when she was suddenly attacked.

After being stabbed, the woman, who was bleeding profusely, ran into a nearby office to seek shelter.

The attack is reported to have taken place near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, and comes following a series of death threats against a Charlie Hebdo staff member.

On September 14th, Marika Bret, who heads up the magazine’s human resources department, received death threats, following the magazine’s reprinting of cartoons of Mohammed.

The magazine was targeted by Islamic terrorists in a January 2015 attack which left 12 dead.